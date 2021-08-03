Tuesday, August 3, 2021
    JUST IN: Terror herdsmen slaughter 5 people including paramount ruler in Southern Kaduna

    Gunmen suspected to be Fulani terror herdsmen have reportedly slaughtered five persons in Southern Kaduna including the paramount ruler of Kikoba in Chawai Chiefdom

    A source who spoke with Elombahnews from the community said that the paramount ruler of Kikoba in Chawai Chiefdom of Southern Kaduna along with one Monday from the village were killed while two more dead bodies were discovered at Jebu Maingo.

    The rampaging gunmen blocked Jos-Miango road and burnt a keke-napep before killing the rider. They also killed an elderly man in the farm too, the source said

    However, the source further said that the marauding herders are also planning to launch further attacks in 5 different positions in Miango and kwall which include Fobur, Fursa, Gora, Zandi, Maijuju in Southern Kaduna.

