Lagos Free Zone: US Mission In Nigeria To Facilitate Increased Investment

The United States of America Mission in Nigeria is determined to facilitate increased investments into the country through projects like the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) for the mutual benefit of both nations.

The Consul General, Consulate of the United States of America, Claire A. Pierangelo made this statement during a visit by the Consulate and the American Business Council to Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos on Friday, July 31, 2021.

Pierangelo explained that Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) offers unique opportunities for investors and over 200 million Nigerians. “Through production facilitated by Lagos Free Zone, these manufacturers will have accessible channels to Nigeria’s over 200 million consumers. In turn, Nigerians will have access to affordable, domestically produced consumer goods produced by Nigerian workers’’, she said.

The Managing Director, Lagos Free Zone (LFZ), Dinesh Rathi with the Consul General; Consulate of the United States of America, Claire A. Pierangelo during the visit of the Consul General and the American Business Council on Friday, July 30, 2021.

She described Kellogg Tolaram Nigeria Limited as a wonderful example of U.S. direct investment in Nigeria. She noted that Kellogg’s dedication is exemplified by their increased investment since the creation of the joint venture about six years ago. She further stated that the Consulate is thrilled to see another reputable American company, Colgate Palmolive to follow Kellogg’s lead and join with Tolaram Group in the zone. She added that the U.S. Mission is looking forward to welcoming the forthcoming manufacturing plant of Colgate in the zone.

“As we just saw, the Lagos Free Zone and the future Lekki Deep Sea Port represent strides forward for the business community in Nigeria. We applaud the efforts of Tolaram Group and partners for their dedication to this substantial undertaking”, she added.

In his welcome remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Free Zone (LFZ), Dinesh Rathi disclosed that the zone as the gateway to the next frontier is ready to attract more investments from the United States of America to Nigeria by offering access to 350mn strong West-African market, unparalleled infrastructure, a host of fiscal incentives and a360 ecosystem for business and livelihood.