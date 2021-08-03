Oduduwa Republic Will Become A Mini Nigeria

by AlexBells

I learnt about the 16 years Yoruba war that was settled by British treaty, over a 100 years later the Yorubas are agitating for a breakaway country.

I’m not in position to judge whether this is viable or not but I would like to state that the rest of the symptoms of Nigeria will mostly manifest in an Oduduwa Republic.

It will still be a nearly 50/50 muslim to Christian population Although there will not be ethnic rivalry as it is almost a homogenous state there shall be inter Kingdom Rivalry and if not well managed can be chaotic. Example who shall be the supreme king for instance between Alafin, Ooni and someone like Oba of Lagos.

I will also state that if Nigeria shall divide that it will do Benin Kingdom a very good favour to join Oduduwa, because 1. Benin will be landlocked as a sovereign, 2. The Oba of Benin will be equal with the likes of Ooni of Ife, Alafin of Oyo and the rest as these kingdoms are already too powerful and independent that Unification might prove tough.

Lagos will still be the economic nerve and shall retain its position as the economic capital of Western Niger and would still boast of its human diversity post Nigeria.

There shall be eminent corruption unless Oduduwa Republic ditch both the bible and Quran and resort to Sango as the default swearing in material.

Well Oduduwa Republic could have a stable military but not a quite powerful one but just about enough to give security and territorial integrity but not enough to meddle with external policies.

Yoruba will be the official language while English shall be the formal language. And they will continue their romance with Igbos and I can finally marry my long time crush,Yetunde.