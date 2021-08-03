Seven deputy national officers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have resigned in protest against what they called “poor leadership”, TheCable can report.

They promised to remain loyal to the PDP but said they will not be able to work with the current national working committee (NWC), an insider told TheCable.

Those who resigned include the deputy national financial secretary, the deputy legal adviser, the deputy national auditor, the deputy national publicity secretary, the deputy women leader and the deputy organising secretary.

They particularly alleged that there is a lack of financial transparency in th eleadership, TheCable learnt.

A member of the NWC confirmed the resignation to TheCable but said a statement would be issued after an emergency meeting.