In line with its resolve to positively impact Nigerian communities, thereby engendering a better society for all, Stanbic IBTC Holdings has reconstructed the vocational centre at the Borstal Training Institute (BTI) located in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The BTI is a juvenile arm of the Nigerian Correctional Service set up to correct, train, reform, rehabilitate, and reintegrate young offenders.

The project, which was executed by the Stanbic IBTC Finance Team, entailed the complete overhaul of the hitherto dilapidated vocational centre at the BTI. This aligns with the education pillar of Stanbic IBTC’s Corporate Social Investment initiative.

Before Stanbic IBTC’s involvement, the BTI vocational centre comprised a dilapidated shed with very few tools, which was not effectively serving the primary purpose of education and skill acquisition for which it was established.

Stanbic IBTC’s involvement included the demolition of the existing dilapidated shed, constructing a new building, demarcated into four sections, and establishing an Information and Communications Technology unit equipped with six desktop computers. A tailoring section was also set up, equipped with four sewing machines, a stitching machine, several tailoring tools, and fabric for practice. Also established was a barbing section with the complement of three clippers, a sterilising machine, and other barbing tools.

A well-equipped carpentry section equipped with a drilling machine, spraying machine and circular machine, amongst other machinery, was also built, and the construction of two restrooms for the facility with an overhead water tank to serve as a water supply channel.

The BTI institution currently houses about 330 students. While about 182 of them are in school and will benefit from using the ICT room for computer skill acquisition, the remaining 148 are engaged in vocational training. In sum, the new facility will go a long way in empowering the young boys at the institution through quality vocational and digital training.

The BTI vocational centre reconstruction project was executed under the Stanbic IBTC Staff Volunteerism Initiative, with the staff making voluntary contributions while the institution matches the donations with counterpart funding.

Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, stated that the project aligned with the Federal Government’s resolve to ensure that Correctional Centres meet the purpose of rehabilitating inmates such that they become better members of society upon their release.

He said: “I believe that this project will directly impact the lives of these young Nigerians. It enhances their easy integration into society as they are already equipped with either digital or vocational skills, based on their preference. Upon release, they will not be idle but will hopefully put the skills they have acquired to good use.