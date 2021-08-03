Tunji Disu Appointment To Replace Abba Kyari Is An Insult To The Yorubas

Tunji Disu’s new station, replacing his junior, Abba Kyari, is indeed an insult to the Yoruba nation and a sign of the repression of the Yoruba people in Nigeria:*

Profile of Tunde Disu:

Name: Tunji Disu.

Date of Birth: 17 April 1960.

Age 61.

Nationality: Yoruba.

Religion: Christian.

Education: Bachelor of Arts Degree in English (Education) at the Lagos State University; post-Graduate Diploma in International Relations and Strategic Studies, also at Lagos State University; a certificate in Personal Protection in the United Kingdom; and has a Master in Public Administration at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba.

Occupation: Police Officer. He joined the Nigerian Police in 1992 as Cadet ASP and was trained at the Nigeria Police Academy, Kaduna.

Current Position: Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Net Worth: Under N100 million.

Profile of Abba Kyari:

Name: Abba Kyari.

Date of Birth: 17 March 1975.

Age 46.

Nationality: Fulani (Not Kanuri as speculated)

Religion: Islam.

Education: He gained admission into the University of Maiduguri in 1993 and graduated with a Bachelors degree in Geography in 1997.

Occupation: Police Officer. He was admitted into Police Academy Wudil, Kano State in 2000, he graduated as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Current Position: Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Net Worth: Over N1 billion.

Note:

1. Tunji Disu is 15 years older than Abba Kyari.

Tunji Disu entered the police force eight years before Abba Kyari. When Tunji Disu joined the police, Abba Kyari was still at the secondary school. Tunji Disu holds a Master’s degree and is better educated than Abba Kyari who holds a Bachelor’s degree. Abba Kyari, being a Fulani is a top police officer and superior to Tunji Disu, a Yoruba, simply because the Fulani controls the presidency of Nigeria and the centralized police.

As Yoruba people, we have lost our homeland, our people’s security and everything else. However, Tinubu’s presidency will help restore the pride of the Yoruba people. And to those who wish death on Tinubu, we are coming for your heads in the days and months ahead.

I hope that Mr. Tunde Disu will refuse the nomination or resign from the police and help lead the Amotekun in Lagos. Young Yoruba need a role model in this day and age.

Adeyinka Grandson,

President of the YYF.