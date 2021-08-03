Umar Gwandu: No foreign request for Abba Kyari’s Arrest Warrant

The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, has disclosed that they are yet to receive an official notice of an arrest warrant issued on embattled police officer, DCP Abba Kyari.

Umar Gwandu, an aide to AGF Abubakar Malami disclosed this on Monday. POLITICS NIGERIA recalls that Kyari has been in hot water since last week after he was indicted in a US court of being an accomplice and associate of disgraced fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abass also known as ‘Hushpuppi’.

He stated that the office has not received any official communication on the arrest warrant issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI on Kyari.

Although Kyari has denied all the accusations, the Inspector-general of Police, Usman Baba Alkali ordered his suspension and has setup a panel to investigate him.

On Monday night, the IGP also removed him as head of the Intelligence response Team and appointed DCP Tunji Disu as his replacement.