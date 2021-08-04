Wednesday, August 4, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    Abba Kyari Appears Before Egbunike Panel, Defends Himself

    By Naija247news
    0
    6

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    By Kingsley Omonobi

    Former Head of Police Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, currently on suspension on Tuesday appeared before the Special Investigation Panel, headed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Joseph Egbunike.

    Sources said the SIP which is sitting at the Force headquarters Conference room had DCP Kyari presenting his defence to the indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the US to the SIP members until about 9 pm on Tuesday night.

    Following the constitution of the panel by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, the panel had a meeting on Monday but commenced proceedings on Tuesday.

    Kyari is under investigation for his alleged involvement in a $1.1m Internet fraud perpetrated by fraudster, Abbas Ramon, popularly known as Hushpuppi, and five others.

    Previous articleWhat Suspended Police Officer, Kyari Told Inspector-General’s Investigation Panel On Tuesday
    Next articlePHOTO NEWS: Ike Ekweremadu Visits Dino Melaye
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com