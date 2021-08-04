Anambra Vs Ikwere: Two Igbo Groups That Could Have Been In Competition

I just saw this picture of Wike and Obi Cubana and it got me thinking again of what could have been if Ikwere didn’t start denying their Igbo identity.

I’m from Enugu but we all in igboland know and appreciate how successful Anambra business men and women are.

People like

Arthur Eze, Innosson, Ibeto, and younger monies like Obi Cubana, Emoney, Jowizaza etc remind us all how far Anambra has come since 1970 when they got 20 pounds like the rest of Igbos.

Also,

With oil money which Rivers state commands and with political power in Rivers state firmly in the hands of the Igbo subgroups, the Ikwere could have been in competition of wealth with the Anambra and imo state elite.

Igbo society weddings and burials could have been taking place every weekend in port Harcourt if they were integrated with the rest of Igbo nation

The swag of being Igbo would have placed Ikwere and the Igbos of Rivers state in the national limelight like it does for the Anambra group.

Port Harcourt could have been the Lagos of Igbos because of the port and oil….and Lagos would not have the high number of Igbos it has today.

What Igbos lost in 1970 still gives me pains. Ikwere officially left the Igbo ethnic nationality in 1979 and took with them some other Igbo groups carved into Rivers. They all are now playing creek, isolated politics and living that creek, isolated culture and only identify as Igbos when it suits them individually.