Biafra: Dont Participate In Their Election:ipob Warns Members

IPOB NEWS DESK

ALL BIAFRANS

Each time we ask our senators,house of rep members or governors to tell Nigeria and the world that we(IGBOS) are tired of one Nigeria and want to go our separate ways they will tell us they swear oat to Keep nigeria one and that speaking what we ask them to speak contradicts the oat…

Now we the independent people of biafra have resolved as follows….

We will not allow any election to hold in Igbo land henceforth except it is referendum…

We want to stop electing these senators,rep members and governors so they will stop representing us so that they will not swear further oat to keep us in one Nigeria….

They are bad contractors..let us stop contracting them by not voting them again

Whenever Nigeria Government or international community wants to speak with IPOB on referendum,we will give you leaders in whom we have our confidence on which Nnamdi kanu is our supreme leader..

We mean every bit of this message…

Pls fellow Igbo men and women,on the day of the election, kindly relax in your house as we battle it out with the Nigeria security…pls we don’t want you to come and get shot by bullets meant for us…it pains us to see your innocent bloods…just sit at home while our able bodied men will battle it out with the security men anyhow they want it.

It will start with the coming Anambra Guber election…

Free BIAFRA..

Free Nnamdi kanu

Free Igbo land from bondage…

Victory is certain at last…

We must pay the sacrifice to get what we are looking for…

Copied to..

All Igbo senators and house of representatives..

All aspirants in the coming Anambra Guber….

All south eastern governors…

All excos of Ohaneze ndi Igbo..