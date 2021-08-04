BREAKING: PUMA Terminates $2.7m Contract With Nigeria Over Olympics Jersey

International fashion and sportswear brand, PUMA has terminated its agreement with Nigeria following the recent embarrassment that occurred in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 olympics.

Reports say that Nigeria trended for the wrong reasons after an athlete, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi posted a video of himself washing his Olympic Jersey along with a caption “When you made the olympic finals but have only one Jersey” on instagram.

The post trended on social media with many Nigerians asking why an athlete will be given only one jersey.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani disclosed that PUMA had offered Nigeria free Olympic kits but Nigerian officials rejected the offer.

BACKGROUND

POLITICS NIGERIA gathered that the Athletic Federation of Nigeria signed a controversial $2.7m deal with Puma on July 2019 in Qatar.

The deal created heavy crisis within the athletics body splitting it into two factions. The deal was to expire by 2022 and it was signed by Gusau Ibrahim, leader of the AFN.

The contract stipulated that PUMA will supply kits and outfits to Nigeria’s Athletics team for 4 years at no expense.

The contract also offered $15,000 to Gold Medalists, $5,000 to silver medalists and $3000 to bronze medalists.

PUMA terminated the contract in a letter ON August 4, 2021 signed by Edlheimb Manuel, the brand’s director. According to the letter, the deal was terminated because Nigerian athletes did not wear the kits at the ongoing Tokyo olympics.

“We are referring to the licensing and sponsoring agreement signed between our company and your federation.”

“As a direct consequence of the recent developments, particularly at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 and pursuant to clauses 9.2 and 7.3 of the Agreement, we hereby terminate the Agreement with immediate effect.”

“PUMA especially declares to be discharged from any or all obligations towards all stakeholders involved and reserves all rights against these entities and individuals”, the letter read in part.