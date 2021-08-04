BUA cement donates 3,000 bags of cement to 70 communities in Sokoto

By Habibu Harisu

Wamakko (Sokoto state), Aug. 4, 2021 BUA Cement Company on Wednesday donated 3,000 bags of cement worth N10 million to 70 communities in Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Presenting the items, Head of Administration and Corporate Affairs of the company, Mr Sada Suleiman, said the donation was part of the company’s annual gesture to host communities.

Suleiman who represented the company’s Managing Director, Mr Yusuf Haliru-Binji, said the gesture was part of the company`s corporate social responsibility.

He said the effort is aimed at assisting community development associations to facilitate execution of development projects in their communities.

Suleiman said the donation was to facilitate repairs of mosques, cemeteries, public wells, Islamic schools and other public structures in the benefiting communities.

He said that the company has embarked on some community development projects like provision of potable drinking water, electrification projects, rural roads, healthcare services among others.

He added that the company also embarked on the provision of infrastructure to complement government efforts in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

Suleiman said one of the priorities of the company was to complement efforts of government by promoting community development projects across the state.

“As a corporate organisation, we deemed it necessary to give back to the society what was given to us by supporting our host communities, ‘’he said.

He appealed to the benefiting communities to make judicious use of the donations.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Wamakko Local Government Area, Alhaji Bello Haliru-Guiwa, said the company donated assorted drugs to six primary health care centres in different communities in July.

He was represented by the Council Secretary, Alhaji Chika Umar.

Haliru-Guiwa who commended the company for its support, said the company had also awarded scholarship to students from the area.

He appealed to other corporate organisations and wealthy individuals to emulate the company’s gesture by making similar donations.

The district head of Wamakko, Alhaji Aliyu Barade, thanked the company for the gesture, adding that the donations were used to repair community facilities.