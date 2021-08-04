Fake NYSC certificate : Court Asked To Order Adeosun’s Arrest

The last may not have been heard over the National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, certificate saga of former minister of finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, as she has once again been dragged before a Federal High Court in Abuja, over the issue.

In the new suit, the court was asked to order his arrest.

Mrs Adeosun resigned her position as minister after she was accused of not undergoing the compulsory NYSC program after are studies in the United Kingdom.

Adeosun dragged the federal government before the court to challenge his

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in a judgment on Wednesday, held that Adeosun was not qualified to have participated in the scheme when she graduated at 22 years because she was then a British citizen.

The judge further held as at when she formally returned to Nigeria, and became a Nigerian citizen,at over 30 years, she was no eligible to present herself for the NYSC service.

In the new suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/732/2021 between Incorpcrated Trustees Of Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN) and Director-General, Department Of State Services, Inspector-General Of Police and Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, GICN is asking the court for an order to compel the DSS and the police to arrest Adeosun.

The plaintiff, through its lawyer, Esther Wuese Iorhuna, prayed for an injunction restraining Adeosun from travelling out of the country to take refuge in another country.

The plaintiff prayed the court frbthe following reliefs:

A declaration that the 1st and 2nd Defendants (DG DSS and IGP) are under legal duty to arrest and prosecute Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, for fraudulendy using a fake National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Exemption Certificate and intentionally giving false evidence before Ogun State House of Assembly as well as the 1st Defendant between 2011 to 2015 for purposes of screening into the positions of Commissioner of Finance and Minister of Finance, respectively.

A declaration that the action of the 1st and 2nd defendants by refusing, failing and or neglecting to arrest and prosecute Mrs. Kemi Adecsun sued herein as 3rd defendant for having fraudulently used a fake National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Exemption Certficate and intentionally given false evidence before Ogun State House of Assembly as well as the 1* Defendant between 2011 to 2015 for purposes of screening into the positions of Commissioner of Finance and Minister of Finance, respectively portrays her as a sacred cow and tantamount to dereliction of duties imposed on the 1* and 294 Defendants under the relevant laws.

An order of mandamus compelling the 1st and 2nd defendants to perform their legal duties under Sectnions 1, 2 (3) and 8 of the National Security Agencies Act, 1 and 86 read together with Instrument No. 1 of 1999 as weil as Section 4 of the Police Act, 2020 by forthwith arresting and prosecuting Mrs. Kemi Adecsun sued herein as 3rd defendant for fraudulently using a fake National Youth Service Corps (NYSC} Exempton Certificate and intentionally giving felse evidence before Ogun State House of Assembly as well as the 1* Defendant between 2011 to 2015 for purposes of screening into the positions of Commissioner of Finance and Minister of Finance, respectively.