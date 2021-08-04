Wednesday, August 4, 2021
    Gunmen Kill 68 Persons, Burn 63 Houses, Destroy Farmlands In Kaduna Communi

    Gunmen kill 68 persons, burn 63 houses, destroy farmlands in Kaduna communities

    Suspected gunmen attacked four communities in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing 68 people, set 63 houses ablaze, while 68 hectares of farm land were destroyed.

    The killings and destructions took place in Ungwan Magaji, Kishicho, Kigam and Kikoba villages of Kauru LGA.

    The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan who gave details of the attack that occurred Monday/ Tuesday night further named those involved, details of casualties involved in each community.

    He said those killed in Urgwan Magaji are: “Timothy Auta, Dauda Gabi, Larai Danladi, Johnny Danladi, Chibi Chiwo, Monday Titus, Altine Maza, Dauda Bala

    “Houses burnt:52.
    Farms destroyed: 37.
    Also burnt: Two motorcycles, two bicycles, one generator. ”

    Six killed, houses, others destroyed in Southern Kaduna fresh attack

    He mentioned the number of people killed in KIgam village to include: “Asabe Magani”Gani James”Adamu Kusa”Matthew Ishaya

    Also, those killed in Kigoba are; ” Adamu Kambari, Musa Kambari, Monday Adamu, Mary Adamu, Laraba Adamu, Asabe Musa.

    “Those injured are: Likita Adamu, Friday Yakubu, Danlami Joshua, while 11 houses were razed, 31 farms destroyed, ” the statement said

    In Kishisho community, the following people were killed: “John Atasha, Sunday Rakun, Chibi Tibeh, Whora Bisai, Laraba Sunday, Lami Sunday, Titi Audu.

    Kaduna State Govenor, Mallam Nasir ERufai, while reacting to the killings, condoled the families of those killed in the attack, prayed for the repose of the victims’ soul. He also wished the injured victims quick recovery

    ” The Governor directed the State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the affected communities, as further developments will be communicated to the public,” The statement said.

