Heirs Enables Purchase of Insurance Products in 5mins

Digital insurance companies, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), have confirmed that customers can now purchase insurance products from their new websites in five minutes.

This new online service ensures that clients have access to quick insurance and complete transactions in minutes from wherever they are, without any human intervention.

Heirs Insurance Limited, the general insurer, made it clear that this innovation is to protect people’s properties, while the specialist life insurance company, Heirs Life Assurance Limited, expressed its vision to provide financial security and life insurance plans for people.

It said it is positioned to become the leading Nigerian insurer leveraging digital to provide simple, quick, reliable, and accessible insurance to individuals and businesses.

Speaking on the new product, the Managing Director (MD) of Heirs Life Assurance, Mr Niyi Onifade, explained that the websites were designed to remove the barrier of accessibility.

“For us at Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life, our business revolves largely around satisfying our customers and we understand the important role technology plays in making that happen, as well as widening the scope of our offering to underserved markets.

“Presently, our websites offer a web app feature that allows customers to buy and pay for policies in just five minutes and request for claims within 24 hours. This, we believe, is the ease customers truly deserve and we are glad to be pioneering that,” he stated.

This means that clients can now subscribe to insurance policies within minutes on the websites of the two firms without hassles.

On her part, the acting MD of Heirs Insurance Limited, Ms Adaobi Nwakuche, confirmed the companies’ stance on technology, saying it offers ease and comfort to customers.

She said: “We are delighted that customers can now purchase products via our websites. This milestone speaks to the innovation we are bringing into the insurance industry and more importantly, our commitment to our customers.

“Our promise of simple, quick, accessible, and reliable insurance service is closer than ever.”

The two MDs have repeated severally in their series of media engagement that the companies will constantly be at the intersection of technology and innovation, leveraging the power of both factors to provide for customers, well-tailored, value-adding products at affordable prices.

With paid-up share capitals of N10 billion and N8 billion respectively, HIL and HLA commenced full operations with a workforce of astute and experienced professionals, and a robust financial capacity to underwrite all classes of general and life insurance businesses.

The companies are supported by top-notch Reinsurers to provide second-layer security for clients’ insurance portfolios.

Both companies are subsidiaries of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment group with a presence across twenty-three countries worldwide.