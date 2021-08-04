How APC will lose 2023 elections-Primate Elijah Ayodele warns

The spiritual leader and founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has on Wednesday 4th August, 2021, issued a prophesy warning the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of the upcoming 2023 election. ayokinews.com reports

The cleric noted that Nigerians are already tired of the current political administration of the APC ruling party and that the “solitary way the gathering can reclaim it’s picture is by chipping away at the numerous issues looked by the nation or something bad might happen, the official seat will be lost bravely in 2023.”

Primate Ayodele warned the party to settle the uprising issues affecting the country else, the party will loose most of its controlled districts in the country.

“If APC doesn’t deal with the financial and security difficulties of the nation well, they will lose the official seat in 2023. Nigeria is getting to a phase where gear will be completely confined by the residents, this will be found in the coming political race in Anambra, on the off chance that they don’t situate up promptly, they will lose the government seat of power.

“Also, they should deal with the legitimate part of the gathering or something bad might happen, they will be inexpensively conveyed of their current fortresses”.