Security operatives who visited the scene of the attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Miango Community in Plateau State retreated and scampered for safety, some residents have explains to the media .

A source in the community told Newsmen that the attackers, who came in their hundreds, overpowered the police and the military during a gun battle.

The Fulani herdsmen overpowered the police operatives and continued terrorising Jebbu-Miango and Kpachudu communities.

The source, who confided in SaharaReporters, explained that the community was invaded on Monday and continued on Tuesday night.

“During the attack, 50 persons were killed, while about 2000 houses in total were burnt to ashes. There is increased tension in the communities as everyone had deserted the areas.

“Thousands of our people have become homeless,” he said.

Nuhu Bitus Nga, another witness, also confirmed that “in the continuous attacks, the gunmen stormed Jebbu-Miango and Kpachudu communities again after the security men withdrew. The herdsmen burnt to ashes more than 500 houses, carted away properties and domestic animals. They killed four aged parents in our community. Amongst the mansions destroyed were four churches – all burnt to ashes.”