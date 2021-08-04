How Tinubu Turned Many Igbos To Billionaires, By Joe Igbokwe

Special Adviser to Lagos Governor on Drainage and Water Resources Joe Igbokwe has explained how the National Leader of All Progressives Party, (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, transformed many Igbos, especially in Lagos state.

Igbokwe, an APC chieftain, in a Facebook post titled, ‘How Asiwaju BAT created many Igbo billionaires in Lekki Corridor Lagos’, extolled Tinubu for helping many, especially the Igbos to invest in real estate.

“In those days Lekki corridor was begging for attention. Nobody saw the potentials of that investment hub. Nobody thought Lekki will be what it is today.

“Asiwaju saw the real potentials and began to speak to some people to take a look at that side of Lagos and invest there for tomorrow.

“Asiwaju spoke to some of his Igbo friends in Lagos and told them that LEKKI will be the new Lagos anytime soon. He told them: “If you have the money go and buy property there and you will not regret it”.

“Asiwaju knows what he is talking about because he, himself, has been a real estate guru for years.

“Those Igbo boys and other Nigerians who took his advice are smiling big time today. They are big-time multi-billionaires and their property keeps appreciating everyday. ASIWAJU BAT sees tomorrow.”