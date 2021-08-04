Ifeanyi Ejiofor: Nnamdi Kanu Needs Advanced Medical Care

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has again met with his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, while being detained in the facility of the Department of State Service.

Ejiofor disclosed this in a message titled “Update” issued on Monday evening.

He wrote, “After weeks of speculations and uncertainties, we have finally seen our client-Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We can authoritatively confirm this position to the world.

“He is firm and stable, less the burden of solitary confinement and concomitant mental torture arising therefrom. Though the detaining authority is giving him medical attention but he still requires advanced medical care, which formed substantial part of the relief in our application before the court.”

He also stated Kanu requested that he extends his compliment to millions of his supporters and all foreign governments and institutions, and media houses who are relentlessly following up.

“We are winning but your prayers are doing wonders, don’t relent, as you continue to remain law-abiding.

“We shall continue to keep you all in constant communication on every development around him particularly now that the visit will be more regular than before,” Ejiofor added.