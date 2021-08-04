Is South East And South South For Tinubu?

The North plotted to keep power post Buhari, dumping the agreement they had with the SW to hand them over power despite the contributions of the SW.

Elites of the SW sensing the betrayal spoke out and started making effort to unite with their southern brethrens.

Moving forward, “power must move to the south in all fairness and equity” they declared but what part of the south are they talking about?

Everyone knows that 95 percent of the SW leaders supports Tinubu, so are they making these declarations just to favour SW again??

What happened to “in all fairness and equity”??

The SE and the SS still see themselves are one with a united political future but the SE are already plotting their way. If the noise about power going back will not suit them then the North might as well continue with a SE as the vice.

The North is an opportunity here, do we give Tinubu the flag bearer for APC and then ditch the SW and vote Atiku in PDP ??

If there is one thing I learnt from the last election, the north does not care about the parties, it cares about the candidate. In the presidency, they stood for Buhari while in the gubernatorial , most states in the North stood for PDP..

A year from now, the quest for the most challenging election in the history of this nation will start, the microphone is with the SW to speak , what part of the south do you mean..

The unity of the south will be once again tested just cause of political gain. I wonder what it will be if the whole south forge and stand for a candidate from the SE to lead this nation. If the Okonjo iwealas, chimamandas and Peter Obis of this world can make great strides , I think they can move a nation like Nigeria forward..