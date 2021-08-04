Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Sends SOS Message To UN Over Detention

The Family of Nnamdi Kanu have written to the United Nations pleading for their intervention into the case of the pro-secession leader.

In the plea made through their lawyers, Bindmans LLC, Kanu’s family expressed deep concern over the alleged refusal of the Department of State Security, DSS to allow UK authorities to visit the IPOB leader.

“Nnamdi Kanu’s family have appealed to the United Nations (UN) to take urgent action to secure Mr Kanu’s safety and wellbeing, and to call on the Nigerian authorities to allow him immediate access to his legal representatives, and to doctors, to provide essential medical treatment.”

“The request is prompted by the continued refusal of the Nigerian Security Services (DSS) to allow UK authorities to visit Mr Kanu in detention, their failure to produce Mr Kanu in court for his recent hearing on 26 July 2021, and refusal to allow him access to his Nigerian legal team.”, a statement from Bindmans LLC on Tuesday read.

Kanu’s family also claimed that Kanu was being held in Solitary confinement by the DSS and that his health has ‘deteriorated seriously’.

“As far as his family is aware, Mr Kanu continues to be detained in solitary confinement at a DSS facility in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja. They are concerned that Mr Kanu’s health and wellbeing have severely deteriorated in detention and that the Nigerian authorities do not want him to be seen by anyone because of his physical and mental state.”

“The letter, sent by Bindmans LLP, urges the UN to urgently intervene and obtain confirmation of life from the Nigerian authorities, as well as to secure access to his lawyers and doctors. The UN is also asked to issue a public statement condemning the unlawful acts perpetrated against Mr Kanu, and to urge the UK and international authorities to take immediate steps to ensure Nigeria complies with its international obligations to prevent torture.”

“The family continue to call on British authorities to do all that they can to secure access and provide assistance to Mr Kanu.”