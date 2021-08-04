PDP Govs Meet over Resignation as Tambuwal attacks Defectors

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has said that governors elected on the platform of the party would meet over the resignation of top officials of the the party.

Seven national officers of PDP had on Tuesday tendered their resignation letters alleging being sidelined and unfairly treated by the National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

Those who tendered their letters of resignation were the Deputy National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Organising Secretary, Deputy National Legal Adviser, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Deputy Woman Leader, and Deputy National Auditor.

A statement by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello, said Tambuwal gave the assurance on Tuesday while reacting to the resignation of the seven national officials of the PDP.

It said Tambuwal assured party stalwarts and followers that the forum had not been detached from the myriads of challenges facing the party.

The statement said Gov. Tambuwal assured that all the governors under the aegis of the party had been doing their utmost best in the background to bring the problems under control.

Quoting the goveenor, the statement said “In order to address the situation, the PDP-GF has scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the affairs of the Party and the way forward.”

Tambuwal also assured Nigerians that the PDP remains the only “hope of the nation for good governance,” adding that the party “must show an example to Nigerians and also take advantage of the current disarray in the APC and its rudderless government.”

According to him, “we have not been aloof to the situation of our party, we have been working quietly to resolve the issues.

While expressing “regrets and sadness over the recent rumblings in the PDP,” he appealed to members of the party and indeed all stakeholders to remain calm in the face of the current developments”.

“We plead with all aggrieved persons and those with the interest of the PDP at heart to keep their gun powder dry, as efforts are being made in consultation with members of the PDP Board of Trustees and other stakeholders to resolve all contending issues,” Governor Tambuwal noted in the statement.