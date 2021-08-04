Wednesday, August 4, 2021
    Retired DIG Nuhu Aliyu is Dead

    Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Nuhu Aliyu is dead.

    Aliyu, who represented Niger North Senatorial Zone of Niger State in the National Assembly, died in Kaduna on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was aged 79 years.

    A family source told THISDAY that the remains of the deceased would be buried at the Barnawa burial ground in Kaduna at 2pm Wednesday according to Islamic injunctions.

    Nuhu Aliyu, a Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party was the first chairman of the PDP in Niger state before being elected into the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 1999 and was reelected to the same position in 2003 and 2007.

    Born in 1941, the deceased studied Advanced Police Management at the Police College Jos and rose to become a Deputy Inspector General of Police.

    He was in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department before he retired.

