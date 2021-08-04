SEC Inaugurates Issuers’ Forum to Aid Capital Market Devt

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has inaugurated the Securities Issuers Forum (SIF), designed to aid capital market development in the country.

Speaking during the virtual inauguration of SIF, which is a collaborative effort of the SEC and the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), the Director General of the Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, said the forum has the potential to act as a bridge between the SEC and issuers of securities.

SIF, he stated, will create a platform for issuers to engage the Commission in order to encourage more listings, improve contribution of issuers to the development of the capital market as key stakeholders, deepen and broaden the market and ultimately contribute to Nigeria’s economic development.