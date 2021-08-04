Wednesday, August 4, 2021
More
    Markets & InvestingCapital Markets

    SEC Inaugurates Issuers’ Forum to Aid Capital Market Devt

    By Naija247news
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has inaugurated the Securities Issuers Forum (SIF), designed to aid capital market development in the country.

    Speaking during the virtual inauguration of SIF, which is a collaborative effort of the SEC and the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), the Director General of the Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, said the forum has the potential to act as a bridge between the SEC and issuers of securities.

    SIF, he stated, will create a platform for issuers to engage the Commission in order to encourage more listings, improve contribution of issuers to the development of the capital market as key stakeholders, deepen and broaden the market and ultimately contribute to Nigeria’s economic development.

    Previous articleUS Seeks Pre-Trial Detention of Abba Kyari
    Next articleInsurance Firm Grosses N6.8bn Premium, Announces Dividend Payment to Shareholders
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com