Seplat Backs FG’s Gas Utilisation Drive

Seplat Energy Plc has reiterated its commitment to the federal government in achieving an improved gas utilisation in Nigeria and would continue to invest towards the objective.

The chief executive officer, Mr Roger Brown, said this during his contribution at the ongoing 2021 Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) on Tuesday in Lagos.

The Seplat boss, who was represented by the executive director of operations Mr Effiong Okon, lauded the federal government effort in initiating projects and programmes to reinforce gas development in Nigeria.

ALSO READ Seplat in Court to Defend $20.5m in Escrow Account

According to him, the National Gas Expansion Programme, National Gas Transportation Network Code and Nigeria Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme will have a positive impact on the economy.

In his statement, he added that the construction of infrastructures such as the NLNG Train 7 Project, Ajaokuta- Kaduna-Kano (AKK) and the Obiafu-Obrikon-Oben (OB3) pipelines will help deepen gas utilisation in Nigeria.

Mr Brown further said that the independent oil and natural gas company would not relent in investing to support the vision of the government, noting that Seplat was currently supplying 30 per cent of gas to the electricity sector.

ALSO READ Seplat Lifts NSE by 0.07% as Capital Market Turnover Rises

On his part, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, remarked that the government is collaborating with its global partners in exploring policies, technologies and investments for the energy transition to low carbon energy sources.

According to the minister, “It is our belief that the distinguished Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) will be at the forefront of our quest to achieve the desired balance of the clean environment, safe public health and a renewed global oil market.

ALSO READ Court Orders Seplat Chairman to Pay Diamond Bank, Skye Bank $114m

“This SPE Annual International Conference and Exhibition will be an appropriate platform to bring to the front-burner the critical discussions that would forge a robust and implementable clean energy solutions pathway for Nigeria.”