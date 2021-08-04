Wednesday, August 4, 2021
More
    NationalRegions

    Trouble For Lai Mohammed As N10bn Fraud By NBC Is Linked To Him IPOB’s Simon Ekpa

    By Naija247news
    0
    7

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Previous articleAbba Kyari Denies collecting N8 Million Bribe from Hushpuppi
    Next articleIfeanyi Ejiofor: Nnamdi Kanu Needs Advanced Medical Care
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com