US Seeks Pre-Trial Detention of Abba Kyari

The United States has requested for pre-trial detention of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Abba Kyari, according to papers filed at the United State District Court for the Central District of California

The court papers sighted by THISDAY requested a pre-trial detention of Kyari.

The court papers filed April 29, 2021 were signed by Acting US Attorney, Tracy Wilkinson and two other officials.

It read: “Plantiff, United States of America, by and through its court of records hereby requests detention of defendant (Abba Kyari) and gives notice of the following factors:

“Pre-trial detention requested (S 3142(e)) because no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure:

“a. The appearance of the defendant as required

“b. Safety of any other person and the community”.

The US further said in the court papers that government was entitled to detention hearing under S 3142 (f) If the case involves serious risk the defendant will flee.

The US District Court of California had indicted Kyari over his involvement in a $1.1million fraud committed by notorious internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas Olarewaju, also known as Hushpuppi.

The development led to Kyari’s suspension by the Police Service Commission (PSC) on the recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba.

Kyari is currently facing an investigation panel set up by the IG and headed by DIG Joseph Egbunike.