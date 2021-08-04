Wike: APC Lawmakers Planning Coup Against Nigerians

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has claimed the rejection of electronic transmission of election results by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led National Assembly, was tantamount to a coup against Nigerians.

Wike made this comment during the official presentation of the nomination letter of ‘2020 Governor of the Year Award’ which was given to him by the management of the Leadership Media Group at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to convince APC lawmakers to support the inclusion of electronic transmission of election results in the Electoral Act was proof of a plot to rig the future elections.

“Those who voted against e-transmission of results should be ashamed of themselves. They never mean well for this country.

“If you are a member of the National Assembly and you voted against electronic transmission of results, your children should call you and say ‘daddy, are you well?’

“It is a coup against the people, and when you plot a coup, you know the consequences of plotting a coup. National Assembly members have plotted a coup against Nigerians and Nigerians should hold them responsible. All they are planning is to rig the election because they know Nigerians have abandoned them,” Wike said.