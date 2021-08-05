Thursday, August 5, 2021
    JUST IN: PDP Drafts Governors, Ex-ministers To Resolve Internal Crisis

    The board of trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a committee to resolve the crisis rocking the party.

    David Mark, former senate president, made the announcement on Thursday after a closed-door meeting of the BoT at the party headquarters in Abuja.

    The committee, which is expected to meet within the next 72 hours, will include governors, members of the BoT, members of the national assembly, members of the national working committee (NWC), former governors, and former ministers of the party.

    The PDP is embroiled in an internal crisis, which has resulted in some major stakeholders dumping the opposition party.

