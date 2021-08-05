Aug 5 – Nigeria’s government has approved funding for the construction of the $11.2 billion standard-gauge railway from Lagos to the southeastern city of Calabar, the minister of information Lai Mohammed said.

The Lagos-Calabar project was awarded to state-owned China Civil Engineering Construction Corp. in 2014 but funding for its construction had not yet been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

Mohammed did not say how the project would be funded but transport minister Rotimi Ameachi said last month Nigeria was negotiating a mix of loans from Chinese and European lenders to fund railway projects in the country.

“This particular route is very important because after the Lagos-Kano route, this Lagos-Calabar coastal route, actually will link all the coastal cities in the country,” Mohammed said after Wednesday’ cabinet meeting.

Nigeria’s cabinet had also ratified the Kano-Jibia railway as well as the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri line, which the transport minister previously said would be funded by Standard Chartered at a cost $3.02 billion.