PDP Gives Reasons Why Gov.Wike Attended BoT Meetings

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday justified the attendance of the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike at the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting in Abuja.

The Rivers Governor had walked into the National Executive Committee (NEC) hall where the meeting was being held when the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus was delivering his opening address.

Many eyes turned to behold the arrival of the Governor who promptly took his seat among the attendees.

Many had queried the presence of the governor saying he shouldn’t have attended the meeting as governors are not BoT members.

However, speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s National Publicity Secretary said Wike attended the meeting in his capacity as a statutory member of the BoT from Rivers state.

“He is qualified to attend the meeting. I heard some people saying he is not a BoT member but that is wrong. He is a statutory member of the BoT from Rivers state so his attendance should not raise any eyebrows,” he said.