END OF THE ROAD FOR SOLUDO AND VICTOR OYE AS INEC ISSUES AND ACCEPTS NOMINATION FORM OF UMEOJI CANDIDATURE .

… NOMINATION OF CANDIDATE IS LAST PHASE IN THE FORMALIZATION OF CANDIDATURE.

… OYE/SOLUDO CAMP IN DISARRAY OVER DEVELOPMENT

… INEC ACTED IN FURTHERANCE OF UMEOJI CANDIDATURE AFFIRMED BY THE COURT

.. EVIDENCE OF INEC ACCEPTANCE OF THE FINAL SUBMISSION ATTACHED

The road is now closed for the ambition of former Central Bank Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo to be the Governorship candidate of APGA and Chief Victor Oye to upturn his popular sack as APGA Chairman with the issuance of Nomination Forms by INEC and acceptance of the filled Nomination Forms containing the list of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji’s nominators as required by Section 32 of the Electoral Act. The official deadline for making the submission closed today been 6th August 2021

This phase which is a statutory process that marks the close of the process of nomination of candidates has thrown the Soludo camp into disarray and seems to have buried the guber ambition which could not fly.

Majority of APGA chieftains and House of Assembly lawmakers who spoke described latest development as victory for APGA members who have stood with Umeoji and willing to sink and die for his ticket. The member representing Ihiala Federal Constituency in the house of Representatives Ifeanyi Momoh, the Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly who led over 10 other lawmakers and the APGA State Auditor all welcomed the development and expressed the readiness of the APGA family and stakeholders to hit the ground running and bring landslide victory for Umeoji.

The lawmakers appealed to His Excellency Governor Willie Obiano, Chief Victor Oye and Prof. Charles Soludo to as one family rally round Umeoji who holds the key to APGA victory to help develop on the agenda of APGA to keep doing more and expanding the good works of the Party.

COMRADE IKECHUKWU CHUKWUNYERE

APGA NATIONAL PUBLICITY SECRETARY