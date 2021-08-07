Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has directed the State Police Command to investigate the demolition of a church and death of two worshippers, Newspremises reports.

There was a violent confrontation between a Joint Security Task Force operating with the Borno Geographic Information System (BOGIS) and EYN Church members at Maduganari in Maiduguri.

Newspremises gathered that, the incident sparked outrage within the Christian community in Borno.

“These daylight murders and demolition of a church wouldn’t have happened at a mosque”, an indigene of the state based in Lagos told journalists.

A disturbed Zulum, who now faces the task of proving that his administration is not bias against Christians, has condemned the shooting.

Five persons are currently hospitalized. The governor, in a statement by his spokesman, Isa Gusau, commiserated with families of those who died and the injured.

He already telephoned the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman, Bishop Mohammed Naga to mourn with the faithful and the EYN Church.

Zulum also invited the CAN leadership for a meeting slated for later today at the Government House.

He further directed the Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur to visit the hospital where the wounded are receiving treatment, to empathize and take over the cost of their treatment.