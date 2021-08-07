Saturday, August 7, 2021
    Fish with ‘human’ teeth caught in U.S

    A fish with human-like teeth has been caught in the United States.
    A photo of the fish was shared on Facebook this week by Jennette’s Pier, a fishing destination in Nag’s Head, North Carolina.
    It was identified as a sheepshead fish, which has several rows of molars for crushing prey. The fish appears to have been given its name due to its mouth looking like the mouth of a sheep.
    The fish was reportedly reeled in by Nathan Martin, a regular on the pier

    Mr Martin said he had been hoping to catch a sheepshead fish when he came face-to-face with a “mouth full of teeth”.
    “It’s a very good fight when you’re fighting on the line, it’s a really good catch, and it tastes very good,” he told McClatchy News.
    The post – captioned with the hashtag #bigteethbigtimes – caused quite a stir.
    “Is this where dentures come from?” wrote one user.
    “That fish has better teeth than me,” wrote another.

