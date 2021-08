Fulani Bandits Displays Weapons, Set To Launch Attack In Benue State (Video)

A retrieved clip has shown criminal sect display series of weapons in an undisclosed location in Nigeria.

Major states in Nigeria are presently battling one level of insecurity to another mainly targeted at farmers by rampaging armed Fulani Herdsmen.

The video shows a number of dreaded bandit speaking and reciting Qur’an in a forest, believed to be Benue State.