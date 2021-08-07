MKO Abiola: Why I annulled June 12 election – Babangida

Former head of state, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has revealed why he cancelled the June 12, 1993 election which was popularly perceived to have been won by M.K.O (Moshood Kashimawo Olawale) Abiola.

The former Head of state said that he had to annul the election because he thought there would have been a violent coup d’etat.

However, his fears came true even after he cancelled the election as there were nationwide protests leading to his resignation giving room for an interim civilian government.

The interim government eventually gave way for another military rule through a bloodless coup spear-headed by late General Sani Abacha.

When asked why he annulled the election, which was widely considered to be the best in the country’s history, the elder statesman said; “Do you want me to be honest with you?”

“If it materialized [If the election had gone through], there would have been a coup d’etat which could have been violent. That is all I can confirm.” He said

“It didn’t happen, thank God for the Maradonic way we handled you guys in the society.”

He added that the election “could have given room for more instability in the country.”

Asked further if he was pressured by the military or civilians to annul the election, Babangida said: “Both.”

“Both, the Military, they can do it because they have the weapons to do it. The other is the social agitation.”