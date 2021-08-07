NPA expects 23 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos ports

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Lagos, Aug. 5, 2021 The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 23 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and others from Aug. 5 to Aug. 22.

The NPA made this known in its publication, Shipping Position , a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication said that the ships contained bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, container, trucks, bulk sugar, petrol, bulk soya bean, bulk malt, butane gas and bulk salt.

NPA reports that another seven ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with general cargo, petrol, bulk fertilizer bulk wheat and bulk sugar.

Also, the organisation said that 22 other ships are at the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, frozen fish, bulk salt, trucks bulk steam coal, ethanol and petrol.

