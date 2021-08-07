Saturday, August 7, 2021
More
    Politics & Govt News2023 Elections

    Qualities Nigeria’s next President must have come 2023 – IBB

    By Naija247news
    0
    5

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Former Military Leader, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida has listed 7 qualities Nigeria’s next President must have in order to steer the country to greatness.

    IBB, in an interview with Arise TV on Friday, admonished Nigerians to watch out for candidates in their sixties who understand the nation’s deepest problems.

    POLITICS NIGERIA monitored the Interview and here are 7 qualities IBB listed that the country’s next leader must have;

    1. Must be a good Nigerian leader

    2. Must be a person who is well travelled across Nigeria

    3. Must be someone who has friends everywhere

    4. Must be very verse in Economics

    5. Must be a good Politician

    6. Should be able to ‘talk’ to Nigerians

    7. Should be in his Sixties

    The former leader will be turning 80 on the 17th of August 2021.

    Previous articleVacate Akwa Ibom Immediately, Militants Warn Oil Companies
    Next articleCourt Will Decide If Disgraced Police Chief, Abba Kyari Will Be Extradited —Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com