Saturday, August 7, 2021
    Slyva: Fuel Subsidy Removal Date Will Be Announced Very Soon

    The Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr Timipre Sylva, has said that Nigerians will soon be told the date petrol subsidy removal will be effective.

    Silva explained that the Federal Government does not currently have a specific date for the subsidy removal, adding that it wants to first put some measures in place to cushion the effects the policy will have on Nigerians.

    According to him, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is leading the efforts on the subsidy removal policy.

    “I cannot give you a date for now, “Silva told Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

    “But the Vice President [Yemi Osinbajo] is actually leading the efforts and very soon, we’ll tell Nigerians what date the removal of subsidy will kick in.”

    He added, “We must be considerate of our people; you cannot say because you have the muscle, box everybody down in the room.

    “So, what we’re saying is that before doing this, we need to put some structures in place so that the impact on the people can be minimized.

    “We’re trying to create an alternative that is cheaper and more affordable. We also think that there should be some palliative.”

