The battle for leadership in one of the major opposition parties, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is beginning to take its toll on the party’s preparations for the 2023 general elections given earlier defections of three Governors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and some lawmakers to other parties, as well as the more recent resignation of seven deputy national officers that rocked the party this week. The former ruling party’s troubles surfaced as a result of the planned removal of the current National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, whose tenure in office is due to end in three months’ time, by some of the top party members who claimed to have been marginalized; thus, opposing his reelection as the Chairman of the party. Leading the defection train was the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, followed by Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade, and, most recently, Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle, whose defection had also raised some constitutional concerns. Hence, in the bid to save the ship of the Party from sinking, its Board of Trustees (BOT) decided to set up a panel, comprising governors, members of the BOT, National Assembly caucus of PDP, the National Working Committee, former governors and ministers, to resolve the leadership crisis which threatened its capacity to contend with the ruling party at the 2023 election. In a similar development, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) warned that the conflicting court orders regarding internal affairs of political parties may adversely impact the preparation of the Commission for the 2023 general elections. This is against the backdrop of the current conflicting court judgements being passed ahead of the Anambra elections in November this year. The Commission reiterated its support for electronic voting and transmission of results, stating that it will enable credible elections.

Given the domineering nature of the major two major political parties in Nigeria, we feel that the collapse of either one of them may berth, albeit indirectly, the emergence of a one political party system as most political gladiators lacks personal ideology or principles and are accustomed to defecting to the ruling political party.

We feel this is a worrisome development for the country’s democracy which needs strong and vigilant opposition parties to neutralize autocratic tendencies.