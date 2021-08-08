Sunday, August 8, 2021
    Local Stock Market Closes 0.68% North on High Cap Stocks…

    In the just concluded week, the market rose four times out of the five trading sessions as sentiment turned positive amid bargain hunting by investors on OANDO, GUINNESS and TOTAL stocks.

    Hence, the NSE ASI advanced week-on-week by 0.68% to settle at 38,810.75 points.

    Also, the YTD loss of the local bourse mellowed to 3.63%.

    However, sectorial performance did not reflect the overall positive market performance as all the sub-sector indices tracked closed southwards; the NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas and the NSE Industrial indices moderated by 0.58%, 1.53%, 0.48%, 0.61% and 0.22% respectively to close at 379.15 points, 194.74 points, 594.79 points, 374.64 points and 1,971.04 points respectively.

    Meanwhile, trading activity was weak as total deals, volume and value of stocks traded moderated by 14.64%, 27.99% and 30.79% to 19,617 deals, 0.98 billion units and N8.18billion respectively.

    In the new week, we expect the equities market to trade positive as investors position in stocks of companies that printed positive financial results in H1 2021 as well as those likely to give interim dividends.

    Also, given the expected moderation in yields, investors may likely move into equities space

