.•• Your Patriotic Decision As Senate President Gave Birth To Uncommon Transformation In Akwa Ibom State- Akpabio

Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio has been described as a critical asset for the promotion of good governance.

This was the submission of former Senate President Ken Nnamani, while on a courtesy visit to the Minister in his office in Abuja on Monday.

According to the former federal lawmaker, ” my brother, the Minister, represents critical asset for the promotion of good governance. His strides in office as a Commissioner, Governor, Senate Minority Leader and now a Minister have added value to the intentions of democracy.”

He noted further that” his public service, demonstration of integrity is the best Nigeria can think of. I pledge my support for all his undertakings as a Minister, all his efforts at maintaining peace in the Niger Delta Region and the reshaping of the governance structure of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).”

In his response, the Minister placed on record the contribution of the former Senate President to the Uncommon Transformation of Akwa Ibom State when he was the governor, saying,” my state benefitted from the will power of your office as the Senate President, when you dropped the gavel in the hallowed Red Chambers. You were instrumental to the commencement of Uncommon Transformation of my state under my leadership.”

According to the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, “through the dropping of the Gavel, you brought about the change in the perception of an Akwa Ibom child, their education status, the infrastructural development of the entire state and the living standard of our people changed for good.”

He stated further that the former chairman of the National Assembly is one politician that Nigerians and non Nigerians hold in very high esteem, saying,” Your Excellency, you are one Nigerian that people allover the world hold in very high esteem and you may not know. You have been able to have sons and daughters allover the country because of your openness and integrity. You are an embodiment of strength, integrity and a role model of what a man should be to inspire the younger and upcoming generations.”

“This formal presentation of the book “Standing Strong” personally by you in my office, is an honour I will not take for granted. The title of the book speaks volume. It tells that we still have people standing strong in the face of challenges, while maintaining our ethics and morality. This book will inspire the next generation on how to stand strong as men of morality and integrity,” he stressed.

On the entourage of the representative of the South East Zone in the APC Caretaker Committee were, his committee members, Hon Eseme Eyiboh, Head Strategy, Professor Adebayo Williams, Head External Communication and Dr Declan Okpaleke, Head Special Duties.