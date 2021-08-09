Edo state Billionaire Businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbo is dead.

The Business magnate was aged 63. POLITICS NIGERIA learned that Capt. Okunbo died in london on Saturday, August 7th, after a long battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

It was gathered that he moved there after being told by doctors that his situation was critical.

He is survived by a wife and kids.

Idahosa Wells Okunbo was born on January 7th, 1940 in Benin City, Oredo LGA of Edo State to the family of Rev. Robert Amos Okunbo.

He became a pilot at 21. He ventured into agriculture later on, starting a company called Wells Farm Limited and has invested millions of dollars in green house farming and agro-allied business in Edo State.

As a commercial pilot, he worked for Intercontinental Airlines and Okada Airlines. He was made a captain in 1983 at 25, and retired five years later.

Known as Captain Hosa, he registered his first company Hoslyn Ventures Nigeria Ltd in 1986 and moved into business in 1988. He contributed immensely to youth development in Edo state.