EFCC Questions Yewande Sadiku, NIPC Boss, Over Contract Fraud

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 30 suspected internet fraudsters, also known as Yahoo-Yahoo Boys

By Soni Daniel

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NIPC Mrs. Yewande Sadiku is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The technocrat, who arrived the headquarters of the anti-graft agency at about 11am on Monday, is being grilled by a team of operatives of the commission over wide ranging corruption issues.

A source familiar with the investigation disclosed that the NIPC boss is being questioned for abuse of office, bordering largely on contract fraud running into several millions of Naira and unearned frivolous allowances.

As of the time of filling this report, she has spent over nine hours with her interrogators.

“She is cooperating with interrogators and has volunteered statement but there is still a lot of grounds to be covered, ” the source said.

When contacted, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed her presence in the commission but declined further comment.