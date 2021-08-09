Monday, August 9, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    FBI 97,000 Page Evidence: Wanted Allen Onyema And Abba Kyari Should Be Very Wary

    By Naija247news
    0
    0

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.
    The prosecutor submitted 97,000-page materials at the U.S. District for the Western District of Washington at Tacoma, on July 26.
    The indictment alleges that Abidemi Rufai used the stolen identities of more than 100 Washington residents to file fraudulent claims with the Employment Security Department (ESD) for pandemic-related unemployment benefits.

    This is a warning to Allen Onyema and Abba Kyari that before arrest warrants were issued against them, the FBI did extensive investigations and believed they had a water tight case before they took the charges to the District Attorney to file an arrest warrant against the duo.

    Previous articleA generation of ‘hushpuppies’ in Nigeria
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com