Former Gov Of Gombe State, Sen Danjuma Goje Reportedly Dumps APC For PDP

Naija247news reports that the aforementioned political bigwigs including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, Bukola Saraki, Tambuwal and many others who joined the ruling APC in 2015 have now returned to the PDP.

Goje who has not made a formal declaration will join the political bigwigs in Nigeria who has now returned to their former party, the PDP if he makes an official declaration.

A Former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje, has reportedly dumped the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Goje born October 10, 1952, was a former Governor of Gombe State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2003.

Before the 2015 general election, Goje defected to the ruling APC with former governors Adamu Aliero (Kebbi); Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun); former acting National Chairman of PDP, Abubakar Baraje and former Speaker of the House of Representatives and present Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, among others.

An associate of the Senator (Goje) who hinted at Starnews Nigeria said the former Gombe Governor has already informed his core loyalists of his decision to return to the PDP.

Naija247news gathered that the Senator may join the 2023 Presidential race in the PDP when he finally joins the party formally.