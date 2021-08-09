A man identified as Bright Ben has taken to social media to accuse the General Overseer of World Bank Assembly, Pastor Moses Adeeyo of ‘snatching’ his wife and kids,

Ben, in a statement on his Facebook page, revealed that he was a full financial member of the church alongside his wife, Mrs. Tina Bright nee Everest, and they had been attending the church for a while.

He alleged that trouble started after his wife was given an ‘appointment’ and she quietly moved out of the house with their two children. He claims that he had been searching for her adding that he even called pastor Adeeyo to seek advice on the matter but at a point the pastor allegedly seized picking up his calls and blocked his line.

Mr. Ben stated that he found out about his wife’s whereabouts on Sunday after seeing pictures of Pastor Adeeyo’s marriage to Tina. Bright and Tina have been married for 12 years.