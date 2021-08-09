Ndudi Elumelu: PDP Reps Didn’t Meet Over Secondu

The attention of the minority leaders of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has been drawn to false and misleading publications, purporting that the PDP caucus in the House of Representatives met online and resolved that the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus should resign.

The publication is indeed embarrassing to PDP lawmakers in the House of Representatives, as no such meeting took place.

For the avoidance of doubt, no online meeting or any meeting in any form whatsoever of PDP members in the House of Representatives was held, to discuss, let alone arrive at any decision regarding the National Chairman or any issue related to the disagreements in the PDP.

Our caucus in the House of Representatives is fully aligned with the intervention and decisions of the Board of Trustees (BoT); the elders and leaders of our party, in finding solutions to the leadership challenges confronting our great party and we await the outcome of their intervention.

While we caution those behind this false and misleading publication to retrace their steps and desist from such, we also urge our party leaders, critical stakeholders, PDP members, teeming supporters and the general public to completely disregard the said publication.

We call on all PDP members to remain calm and focused as the elders and leaders of the party will come out with solutions at this critical time.