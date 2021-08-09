Nigeria Adopts Jordan As Permanent Pilgrimage Destination

Nigeria has officially adopted the kingdom of Jordan as one of the permanent destinations for its citizens to visit for pilgrimage.

Federal Government of Nigeria has saddled the Commission with the responsibility of taking Christian Pilgrims to the Holy Sites Around the world.

A new bilateral relationship has been established between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Jordan. Nigeria is open to learn from Jordan in the area of information technology and agriculture, I believe that Nigeria has so much to learn from Jordan and Jordan has alot to learn from Nigeria, too.

The Commission in the past has three pilgrimage destinations which is Israel, Rome and Greece but now Jordan has been officially added to our pilgrimage destinations,

I thank the Minister of Tourism and Antiques, His Excellency Mr. Nayef Alfayez for all the support and co-operation the Jordanian Government accorded us to ensure a hitch free pilgrimage exercise especially in the area of visa procurement.

The first and second batch of Pilgrims who came to Jordan has arrived Nigeria and their testimonies about their pilgrimage experiences was great.