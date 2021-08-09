Sculpture Of Aisha Yesufu By Emmanuel Omoregie, UNIBEN Final Year Student

Tuesday, August 10, 2021
    Place It At Lekki Tollgate, Tweeps React To Statue Of Aisha Yesufu

    An undergraduate of the University of Benin, Ekehuan campus, Emmanuel Omoregie, has shared photos of the statue of activist Aisha Yesufu which he made.

    Taking to Twitter, Omoregie stated that the sculpture was part of the requirements for the award of B.A Fine and Applied Arts.

    He said he made the sculpture in Aisha Yesufu’s form to appreciate her roles towards contemporary activism in Nigeria.

    “I thank the Lord, for this. I am Omoregie Emmanuel. As part of the requirements for the award of B.A Fine and Applied Arts, I made a stylised figure of Aisha Yesufu to appreciate her roles towards contemporary activism in Nigeria,” he captioned the photos.

    The art was inspired by an iconic photo of Aisha Yesufu which was taken during the #EndSARS protest of October 2020.

    Youths had stormed the streets across Nigeria demanding an end to police brutality. Their protest led to the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

    The epicentre of the protest was at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos.

    Reacting to Omorogie’s art, some Twitter users stated that Aisha Yesufu, who was also part of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign, deserves the honour given to her by the sculptor.

    One @Omorogiec said, “Can someone please buy this art and place it at Lekki tollgate? Nowhere else to have this other than that venue.”

